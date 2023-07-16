Two suspects arrested after being found with R3 million worth of abalone

Johannesburg - Two suspects were arrested in Gqeberha on Friday after their vehicle was found loaded with 3275 units of wet abalone. It is estimated that the abalone is worth R3 million. According to Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the suspects who were travelling in a tow truck carrying a black VW Touareg which was allegedly carrying abalone, in Cookhouse were stopped around 8am on Friday.

The driver of the truck and his passenger were both arrested after the abalone was found stashed in the Touareg. Both vehicles were also confiscated for further investigation The suspects aged 25 and 57-years-old were arrested through joint operation between an intelligence-driven operation conducted by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation (Anti-Gang Unit) in Gqeberha, SAPS Cookhouse Highway patrol and Gqeberha K9 unit. The suspects are expected to appear in Somerset East magistrate court on Monday on charges of illegal possession of abalone.

In another incident, a 39-year-old man was arrested at about 3am on Saturday when he was found in possession of 1161 units of abalone in Grahamstown Road in Deal Party. “Members were patrolling in Grahamstown Road in Deal Party when they noticed a vehicle, a Nissan Hardbody, dripping with water. The vehicle was stopped, and the abalone discovered.” said Naidu. The suspect is also expected to appear at the Gqeberha magistrate court on Monday on charges of illegal possession of abalone.