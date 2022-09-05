Two suspects arrested for fire at Legal Practice Council in Pretoria

Pretoria - Gauteng police have arrested two suspects in connection with a fire that broke out at the offices of the Legal Practice Council, which is situated behind the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. The building caught fire at about 8am on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Dimakatso Sello said the suspects, aged 21 and 46, have been arrested and are expected to appear at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court soon. They have been charged with arson and malicious damaged to property. The same suspects were treated for smoke inhalation.

“Emergency medical practitioners treated a total of eight patients on the scene. Two patients, of whom the security officers at the building suspect them of being arsonists, were treated for minor injuries and transported to hospital,” said Thabo Charles Mabaso, the deputy chief of the Tshwane Emergency Services Department. Its still unclear what was the motive for burning the building, however, News24 reported that the two suspects have been identified as people who made complaints to the LPC. “Only the six offices suffered fire damage, and parts of the three floors suffered smoke and water damage. Firefighters had to conduct positive ventilation to get rid of excessive smoke from the building. The scene was handed over to the South African Police Service for further investigation,” said Mabaso.

