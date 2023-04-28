Two suspects arrested in Hibberdene for possession of illegal firearms and drug dealing

Port Shepstone – Two suspects, aged 28 and 43, were arrested in Hibberdene on Friday morning for the possession of illegal firearms and dealing in drugs. The arrest intense investigations by the Provincial Drugs and Firearms Unit. Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “The 28-year-old suspect was found in possession of 750 heroin capsules, two firearms whose serial numbers were filed off and ammunition while the 43-year-old man was found with 900 capsules of heroin.”

The two suspects will appear in the Port Shepstone Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The officers from the same unit also made a series of other arrests earlier this week in which drugs and firearms were also confiscated. On Wednesday, April 26, a man found in possession of a state-issued firearm and a home-made gun as well as rounds of ammunition in the Mathulini area of Hibberdene, on the KZN South Coast, was arrested.