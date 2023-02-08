Pretoria – Two wounded bodies were found at Mogononong dumping site next to a cemetery in Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga on Wednesday morning, police said. According to provincial police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala, a community member alerted the police at Siyabuswa about the discovery and indicated that he came across the bodies after going to the site to dump some waste.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Upon arrival, police noticed the lifeless bodies of the two men and the first victim who is dark in complexion reportedly sustained head injuries and he further had some minor scratches on his body. “According to their observation, his age could be between 20 and 30… It is further said that he was wearing blue jeans as well as a white T-shirt,” said Mohlala. Mohlala said the age of the second victim who is also having a dark complexion, is estimated by the members to be between the ages 30 and 40.

“He was wearing black short trousers with a grey T-shirt. His body shows that he was somehow stabbed with a sharp object on his throat with minor bruises on his body.” The two men were unknown by the police nor by the community members. Mohlala added that they could not rule out the possibility that the victims could have been taken from somewhere then assaulted and killed at the dumping site. “Anyone with information that may assist in identifying the two victims or details that may help in locating the suspects by contacting Detective Lieutenant Colonel Sakhile Sibanyoni on 0824575227 or by calling the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has condemned the senseless killing of the men saying the police would work tirelessly to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to book. IOL