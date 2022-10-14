Two-year-old girl raped, murdered and her body dumped in Limpopo bush

Pretoria – Police in Letsitele, outside Tzaneen, have launched a manhunt after a 2-year-old girl was raped and murdered. Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the slain girl’s “tiny body” was found in the bush near Nwamitwa village on Thursday afternoon.

Story continues below Advertisement

The little girl went missing on Wednesday when she and her mother were visiting the home of the mother’s boyfriend. “It is reported that the woman went to her neighbour's house at about 12pm to borrow a wheelbarrow and thereafter proceeded to fetch water from the nearby river, while the child was left alone in the house,” Mojapelo said. “When she returned, she became worried when she could not find the child and immediately called the police.”

A search involving the SAPS search and rescue unit, the K9 unit, emergency services personnel, local police and community members was launched. Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe expressed “shock and disgust at this senseless incident”. Hadebe has urged members of the community to come forward if they have information that could help police with their investigation.

Story continues below Advertisement

The public can contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Isaac Raseala, at 076 618 0899, their nearest police station, or Crime Stop at 08600 10111. Alternatively they can use the My SAPS app. IOL