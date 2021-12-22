UK court adjourns former Eskom contractor’s extradition hearing to next year

Rustenburg – The extradition hearing of former Eskom contractor Michael Harry Lomas, a United Kingdom citizen, has been postponed to May next year, the Investigating Directorate (ID) said.

The Westminster Magistrate's Court in London adjourned the extradition trial to May 3 due to a new medical reason, ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said.

"Lomas' legal team brought a submission before the court that the medical condition has a bearing on his mental health," Seboka said.

Lomas was arrested on April 15 in London and granted bail of £100 000 (about R1.7 million). He further submitted an additional surety of £250 000 (about R4.3 million).