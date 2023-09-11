UKZN student raped allegedly by three men while returning to her residence

A student at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Pietermaritzburg campus was allegedly raped in the early hours of Friday morning. The tertiary institution said the unfortunate incident is alleged to have happened when the victim was returning to her residence from the campus library.

Normah Zondo, UKZN’s Executive Director of Corporate Relations, said the perpetrators of this horrendous crime are three unknown males between the ages of 26 and 40. "The matter has been reported to the South African Police Services, and we count on law enforcement to apprehend them. "The victim will be provided with all of the necessary medical and counselling support," she said.

Zondo said once the current investigation is completed, all those found to have been negligent in discharging their duties as required will be dealt with in terms of the internal processes. "Student safety and security are our priorities at the university. No student should be subjected to such an act of criminality under our watch," she said. Zondo said the university condemns all acts of violence in the strongest possible terms and has a zero-tolerance approach towards all forms of sexual and gender-based violence.

"These heinous acts are criminal, and we need to turn the tide of gender-based violence (GBV)," she said. Zondo said the services of armed security have been secured to patrol at night in the vicinity of the campus, the library, and student residences. "The university will allow all due processes to unfold and not comment further on this case," concluded Zondo.