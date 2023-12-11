University of Fort Hare’s Director of Investigations and Vetting Isaac Plaatjies denied bail

Isaac Plaatjies, the University of Fort Hare’s (UFH) Director of Investigations and Vetting, has been denied bail. Plaatjies, 56, is one of ten accused of the murder of Petrus Roets, UFH fleet manager, and the university’s vice-chancellor's bodyguard, Richard Vesele.

The National Prosecuting Authority said the judgment on Plaatjies bail was delivered in the Dimbaza Magistrate’s Court on Monday. He was arrested on November 20. In addition to murder, Plaatjies has also been charged with the attempted murder of Vice-Chancellor Professor Sakhele Buhlungu and Deputy VC, Renuka Vithal.

Providing more insight into today’s court proceedings, NPA provincial spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said: “Magistrate Zwelethu Ngetu agreed with prosecutions that the State has a strong case against Plaatjies and he may interfere with witnesses, more especially given that he had been working closely with the investigating team, thus privy to sensitive information about the case.” It is understood that Plaatjies did not testify in support of his bail application, neither did he justify his communication with the one of alleged hitmen.

The nine other accused are: Bongani Peter, 51; Sicelo Mbulawa, 28, Wanini Khuza, 69; Mthobisi Khanyile, 28, Mthobisi Dlamini, 30, Lindokuhle Manjati, 31, Zimele Chiliza, 36; Phelisa Nkonyeni, 31, and Thamsanqa Mgotyana, 47. Each of the accused faces two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, reckless discharge of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. The NPA said Peter, Mbulawa, and Khuza are additionally charged with fraud.

In terms of bail, Magistrate Eras Venter granted Nkonyeni, an Mthatha-based attorney, R50,000 bail. While the alleged hitmen organiser Chiliza is out on R100,000. “The court found the duo not to be a flight risk and that it was not in the interest of justice for them to be kept in custody.

Nkoyeni’s policeman husband, Manjati, and alleged hitmen Khanyile, Dlamini, and Mgotyana have all been denied bail. Explaining the merits of the case, Tyali said: “It is alleged that after his appointment as UFH VC, Professor Buhlungu discovered serious deals of maladministration, corruption, and fraud. “He acted upon these discoveries and opened criminal cases as well as disciplinary proceedings against alleged culprits who occupied senior positions at the university.

“Consequently, he received threats on his life, leading to Vesele being appointed as his bodyguard. “Vesele was killed in a hail of bullets on January 6. “Before his killing, two shooting incidents happened, the third being the murder of Roets on May 19, 2022, at the Gonubie entrance near East London,” said Tyali.

She said police investigations led to the arrest of the ten, who played different roles ranging from soliciting hitmen from KwaZulu-Natal province, housing them, and transporting them to the scenes of the crimes. Mbulawa was granted R75,000 bail. “Judgment on the bail application of Peter and Khuza is expected to be delivered on December 13, 2023, on the same day as the main case,” concluded Tyali.