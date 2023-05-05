University of KwaZulu-Natal to step up safety measures after armed gunmen storm bus, rob students of cellphones, laptops

The University of KwaZulu-Natal has vowed to step up security measures following an armed robbery aboard a bus this week. A student told IOL that they had boarded the bus in Clark Road on the Durban Berea on Wednesday.

“The students got in and the driver closed the door. “A few minutes later, a man pulled out a gun and ordered the driver to stop the bus. “He pointed a gun at us and demanded our cellphones, laptops and personal belongings,” the student said.

He said there was a total of five robbers, two were inside the bus and three more waited on the pavement. Speaking to IOL, UKZN’s executive director of corporate affairs Normah Zondo said they acknowledge that this distressing event highlights the broader issue of crime in society. “We are determined to take decisive action to ensure the safety and security of our students.

“As such, the university has initiated an extensive review of its security measures. “This review will, amongst other things, focus on tightening access controls across all university facilities, including leased off-campus residences and transportation services,” Zondo said. She added that they are collaborating closely with law enforcement to address matters of crime prevention and detection, in an effort to safeguard its campus community.

“We appreciate their support and cooperation in these challenging times. “To assist the affected students, the University is offering the necessary support, including counselling services, to help them cope with the emotional impact of this traumatic event. “We are committed to ensuring the well-being of our students and will continue to take all necessary measures to protect them,” Zondo said.

Last month, Zondo said in the early hours of April 14, students were robbed at the EG Malherbe Main Library on the Howard College campus. “Three unknown males entered the library and robbed five students of their belongings, including three laptops and five cellphones.” She said another robbery took place at a UKZN residence on April 7.