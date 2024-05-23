Uyinene Mrwetyana’s killer on trial for attempted rape

The man convicted and sentenced for the murder of University of Cape Town student, Uyinene Mrwetyana is currently on trial on a separate matter. Luyanda Botha is charged with the attempted rape of a 21-year-old woman.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court. The Western Cape spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila said the charges relate to an incident that took place at the nursing college in Athlone in June 2014. Slain UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana. File Picture: Independent Newspapers “The State alleges that Botha, who is serving life imprisonment for the rape and brutal murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana, visited a woman at the institution but found the victim who was taking a bath at the time. He attempted to rape her but she fought him off. He was later arrested,” Ntabazalila said.

He said the charges against Botha were reinstated after he was sentenced for the brutal murder of Mrwetyana. The State has since completed their testimony of the complainant in the matter and will continue with witness testimony when the matter returns to court on June 7. The murder of 19-year-old Mrwetyana made national headlines after she was murdered at the Claremont Post Office, by then employee - Botha.

Memorial at the post office for the slain student. File Picture: Independent Newspapers During the trial, the court heard that Mrwetyana purchased clothes online and the parcel was due for collection at Claremont Post Office. She had made enquiries on August 8, 2019, and was assisted by Botha who told Mrwetyana that the parcel was not ready for collection and that he would contact her when the parcel arrived. The parcel arrived on August 16, 2019 and on Saturday, August 24, she arrived at the post office after it was closed for business. Botha was alone inside the post office and let her in. It was the last time she was seen alive. Mrwetyana was raped twice, her body hidden inside the safe of the post office, and later dumped and doused with an accelerant before being set alight.