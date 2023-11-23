Violence survey unveils promising trends but increasing number of men are victims of gender-based violence

The 2023 Violence Survey, a crucial tool in understanding and combating violence in South Africa, has revealed both positive developments and ongoing challenges in its latest iteration. Conducted by RCS, in partnership with BNP Paribas and the Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative (WPDI), and released on Wednesday, the survey examines the effects of violence on vulnerable communities and the operation of businesses across South Africa.

Sandi Richardson, HR Executive at RCS, highlighted the significant impact of violence on individuals, noting that 87% of corporate leaders observed a notable effect on employee presenteeism. This phenomenon, where employees are physically present but mentally or physically distressed, highlights the interplay between personal experiences and workplace performance. Richardson's call to employers is clear: prioritise employee well-being to enhance job effectiveness.

The survey, focusing on high-risk communities in Gauteng, Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal, as well as corporates across sectors like construction, retail, and financial services, indicates a shift in employer strategies. Steps taken include providing safe transport, increased access to counselling, and more robust educational and emotional support programs. However, a disconnect remains between corporate efforts and employee perceptions, suggesting the need for more targeted approaches.

According to the survey 42% of men experienced gender-based violence in 2023, with distinct patterns differing from those affecting women. Notably, the survey highlights a decrease in the impact of violence on women's livelihoods and an increase in their proactive responses, such as reporting to authorities and community leaders. This positive trend is juxtaposed against the alarming revelation that 42% of men experienced gender-based violence in 2023, with distinct patterns differing from those affecting women. Siphathisiwe Dhlamini, a Conflict Resolution & Peace Building Expert at WPDI, pointed for the need for comprehensive strategies to tackle the root causes of violence, including youth unemployment and poverty.