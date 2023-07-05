VIP protection officers accused of brutal N1 highway assault on SANDF members have been charged

Police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has laid three charges of assault with intent to cause previous bodily harm, one of pointing of a firearm and one of malicious damage to property at the Sandton police station against the group of VIP protection officers accused of beating three men in Joburg. This is according to the SAPS, who said the three victims, who are attached to the SANDF, have since opened a case against the Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s VIP protection officers.

Mashatile was not in the car when the victims were seen being kicked in the head by the heavily armed officers. The probe is being led by the Ipid. It has also been confirmed that the victims are military trainees, while the driver is a member of the SA National Defence For

Speaking to eNCA on Wednesday, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said management is now addressing the members' "unacceptable behaviour and conduct". She said SAPS does not condone the acts, regardless of the circumstances prior to the assault. “We were not expecting such behaviour from members, especially those entrusted with the safety and security of our principals in the Presidency as this is a privilege.

“For them to conduct themselves in such a manner is really disappointing. They could have handled the situation better and not assaulted the men who were not even holding weapons. No amount of provocation can lead to such behaviour,” Mathe said. On Monday, video footage captured by another motorist went viral on social media, sparking outrage from various sectors of society, including political parties and advocacy groups. Mathe said the men have since been issued with intent to suspend letters.

She explained that, in line with SAPS labour procedures, the officers will have the opportunity to give reasons as to why they should not be suspended under the circumstances. "Their representation will be considered and it will be communicated with them," Mathe said. Meanwhile, the SA Defence Union confirmed that the victims were SANDF members.

“The victims were en route from Johannesburg to Pretoria when a black SUV appeared next to their vehicle while one of the occupants of the SUV was pointing a firearm at the victims' vehicle,” said SANDU national secretary general, Pikkie Greeff. “The victims' vehicle was subsequently boxed in by more SUVs and forced to the left side of the N1 highway. The occupants of the SUV exited their vehicles, surrounding the victims' vehicle and attempted to smash the windscreen of the victims' vehicle and assault the occupants of the vehicle,” he said. He added that the victims were interviewed by Ipid and were advised to refrain from engaging with any police officers during the investigation.