Visvin Reddy faces incitement charge over 'anarchy, riots’ threat video

Visvin Reddy is preparing to defend allegations that he incited violence, following remarks he made in a video last month. IOL reported that Reddy, African Democratic Change leader who has now aligned with the MK Party, can be heard threatening violence if the MKP is not on the May 29 elections ballot sheets.

“We are sending a loud and clear message, if these courts which are sometimes captured, if they stop MK, there will be anarchy in this country. There will be riots like you have never seen in this country. There will be no elections. “No South African will go to the polls if MKP is not on the ballot,” the former Minority Front, ANC and Democratic Alliance member said. Speaking to IOL, Reddy confirmed that he has been charged in terms of Section 17 of the Riotous Assemblies Act of 1956.

“This is the same act used to charge former President Nelson Mandela,” Reddy said. “The charge is based on a video clip that was deliberately and intentionally circulated by individuals who are threatened by the groundswell and phenomenal support of the MK party, supported by president Jacob Zuma,” Reddy added.

WATCH: Visvin Reddy of the MK Party in Durban openly saying that if the Jacob Zuma led party is barred by the courts from contesting the upcoming elections, there will be anarchy, riots and no one will be allowed to vote. pic.twitter.com/FmqRIjhnKd — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 5, 2024 He said this charge arose from a misunderstanding and is based on a part of a speech he delivered at a rally that was taken completely out of context. “I will be defending this charge in court through my legal team, where I believe the truth will be told. I am concerned, though, that state resources seem to be used to eliminate political opponents. This practice is reminiscent of the apartheid days, and I will fight tooth and nail to prevent that from happening. All those who know me can attest to the fact that I always preach peace and am a firm fighter for justice,” Reddy said.

He is expected to appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.