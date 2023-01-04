Volvo driver arrested for clocking 189km/h in Joburg, released on R1 500 bail

Pretoria – A motorist was arrested by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) for clocking 189km/h in a 120km/h zone. JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the motorist, and seven other motorists who were speeding, were detained at Lenasia SAPS.

“One motorist was arrested for driving at a speed of 189km per hour in a 120km/hour zone, and seven other motorists were arrested. “They were all detained at Lenasia South SAPS were they got bail of R1 500,” said Fihla. “They were released, and they are due to appear in court during the course of the week.”

Fihla said the speeding motorist, who clocked 189km/h was apprehended by the JMPD’s high speed unit. Last year, the then Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC, Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya condemned the “gross negligence and reckless driving” by a 25-year-old man who clocked 234km/h in a Mercedes Benz. The speeding driver was arrested on the N1 South, outside Mookgophong, and he was detained at the Naboomspruit police station.

Lerule-Ramakhanya said most of the fatal accidents reported in the province were caused by speed, reckless and negligent driving. She commended the law enforcement officers who arrested the motorist, saying it would serve as a warning to other motorists who disobeyed the rules of the road. “I am disappointed and I want to condemn the behaviour of a young person who was caught around Mookgophong area doing a speed of 234km/h.

