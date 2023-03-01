Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Vusi Thembekwayo slams cops, says AKA’s killers would have been caught in 24 hours by apartheid police

Vusi Thembekwayo: File Photo

Published 1h ago

Pretoria - Businessman Vusi Thembekwayo has being slammed by social media after he too slammed the police for failing to arrest the killers of murdered rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes speedily.

Thembekwayo has received criticism from social media users after he claimed that the apartheid government would have arrested AKA’s killers within 24 hours.

Thembekwayo was speaking to eNCA’s Power to Truth during a discussion about South Africa’s financial crisis when he made the comments.

The entrepreneur compared the ANC government’s “incapability” to the apartheid government’s “capabilities’’ and made an example about the death of slain rapper AKA.

“Let me make this as a controversial statement... If, God forbid, what happened to Kiernan Forbes happened during apartheid, and the apartheid government wanted to find the killer, they would have found that killer in 24 hours”.

“That is a fact , and I know it… So the question for everyone to ask themselves is how could we have gone from such an incredibly capable state to the state of such incapability,” he said.

Thembekwayo also acknowledged that there are capable people within the public sector, however, they are also frustrated under the current leadership.

He explained that as much as the apartheid state was abhorrent, it had capable machinery, including the police.

He tried to defend his controversial views on Twitter but social media users labelled his views as “hog wash”.

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele said that there had been “significant” progress in the investigation into the murder of AKA.

Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, Cele said he was satisfied police were hard at work investigating the case and had some leads to follow.

AKA and his friend, celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, were gunned down at a restaurant in Durban on February 10.

It has been over two weeks since the two were gunned down in Durban. No arrests have been made.

IOL

