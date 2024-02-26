WANTED! Man sought for murder of three people believed to be hiding in a hostel in Durban

Police believe the man linked to the murder of three people in Eshowe last year may be hiding in a hostel in the Durban area. This weekend KwaZulu-Natal police released a photograph of Sicelo Dambayi Sikhakhane asking the public to be on the lookout and inform police of his whereabouts.

KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said on April 12, 2023, the Mkhize family from the Umntilombo area in Eshowe was allegedly attacked by two armed suspects. “Six people were shot, three were declared dead at the scene and three sustained gunshot wounds and survived.” Gwala said following the brutal murders police arrested 23-year-old Thuthuka Mthethwa the next day.

“He has been denied bail and his trial is set down from March 18 until March 28 in the Mtunzini High Court,” Gwala said. “Police strongly believe Sicelo Dambayi Sikhakhane is the second suspect and request anyone who may know his whereabouts to assist with more information.” Gwala said the description of the suspect is as follows.

“He is about 1,7 meter tall, dark in complexion and is well-built.” She said Sikhakhane is believed to be hiding in one of the hostels in Durban. “His warrant of arrest was issued by the court.”