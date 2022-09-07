WANTED: Police looking for man who sold a bakkie on social media that wasn’t his

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police are looking for a man who allegedly sold a bakkie for R179 000 that didn’t belong to him. Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said a warrant of arrest had been issued for 28-year-old Jermaine Tyson Sathialall.

It is alleged that on July 10, Sethialall advertised a bakkie that he was selling on social media. “An interested person contacted him, and when he became satisfied that the vehicle belonged to Jermaine, he transferred R179 000 into the account that was given to him,” said Constable Ngcobo. She said after the sale, the two men went their separate ways.

“A few days after the transaction, the new owner proceeded to transfer the vehicle onto his name. “He was informed that the logbook is fake and the vehicle belonged to a lady that was struggling to pay her instalment and that the bank was planning to repossess the vehicle.” Ngcobo said a case of fraud was opened at Bellair SAPS, and the investigation revealed that the suspect is wanted for similar cases in Durban, Verulam and Port Shepstone.

