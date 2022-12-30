WARNING: Fireworks can cause serious injuries – Joburg EMS

Pretoria – As the rush to stock up on fireworks continues ahead of New Year celebrations, the City of Joburg is appealing to residents to be extra cautious and to protect children when setting off fireworks. Speaking to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika, Joburg’s Emergency Management Services spokesperson Nana Radebe said some people have lost fingers in fireworks accidents.

“It is definitely a busy time, when everybody wants to celebrate. This is the time that we have to ensure that people are safe and the fireworks they are using, they use them correctly so that we are able to lessen the amount of incidents that we respond to between today and January 2,” said Radebe. “Mostly, it would be kids that are affected by fireworks. We have had an incident where one child had two of his fingers removed and we also had incidents where people had their eyes or hair burnt.” Fireworks may be used from 10pm until 1am and those who flout this rule face a R500 fine. File Picture: Phill Magakoe She appealed to parents to closely monitor children during New Year’s celebrations.

“This is the platform where we want to say to parents, be vigilant, please assist kids at the time stipulated for you to use fireworks,” she said. Joburg residents are permitted to use fireworks from 10pm until 1am, but the Joburg EMS said people often set off fireworks throughout the day. “We have gone around to different areas, including the inner city, where we are not only checking stores (selling fireworks) but also talking to people on how to use fireworks. We know that people want to use them the whole day but let us use them the correct way, and let us adhere to the (stipulated) times … and ensure that everyone is safe,” Radebe said.

She also raised concern over the distress fireworks caused to animals. The City of Joburg website states that setting off fireworks outside the stipulated time carries a fine of R500. IOL