Warrant of arrest issued for disgraced Priority Escapes managing director

A warrant of arrest has been issued for alleged holiday scam artist, Francois Swart. Swart, the managing director of Priority Escapes, is accused of swindling holidaymakers out of thousands of rands after cancelling international holidays with little to no warning ahead of time.

In an email to clients, Priority Escapes managing director Francois Swart said the agency was unable to meet its financial obligations.

There was no word on when or if people would be paid back their monies.

IOL interviewed a Durban couple, now living in Dubai, who shared how they paid R63,046.95 for a holiday to the Maldives in September. The holiday never materialised.