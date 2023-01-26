Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
WATCH: A group of men steal copper cables in front of police station in Reiger Park, Ekurhuleni

The group of men who stole copper outside a police station in Reiger Park, Ekurhuleni on Wednesday. Picture: sourced

Published 21m ago

Joburg - A case of theft and tampering with essential infrastructure was opened against a group of men who were seen apparently stealing copper cables outside a police station in Reiger Park, Ekurhuleni on Wednesday.

The video of the men casually walking away with the evidently heavy copper cables went viral on social media.

In the video, a group of about 10 men can be seen carrying the copper cable on the streets, in front of the police station.

SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said: “Police received information that there were people who were digging and stealing copper in Reiger Park.

“The police from the local police station and Public Order Policing responded and on arrival at the scene, the group ran in different directions.

“Police found digging tools and some copper cables abandoned.

“Police have opened a case of theft and tampering with essential infrastructure after some community members allegedly uprooted and stole copper cables in Reiger Park on Wednesday, January 25.”

Masondo said no arrests had been made.

IOL

