WATCH: Bogus doctor Matthew Lani apprehended while entering Helen Joseph Hospital wearing a stethoscope

The Department on Sunday confirmed that bogus doctor, Matthew Lani, has been apprehended by security as he was entering the Helen Joseph Hospital. In a statement on Sunday, the department said Lani was caught by security personnel at the Helen Joseph Hospital while entering the main entrance of the facility.

"Lani was caught just before 8pm disguised in a hoodie and wearing a surgical mask with a stethoscope around his neck. He had previously entered the same facility to curate misleading content under the pretence that he was a qualified doctor," the department said. The statement added that immediately after being apprehended, Lani requested to go to the bathroom only to attempt to escape by jumping through the bathroom window.

"When the security realised that he was making a run for it, they called for reinforcement, and he was subsequently apprehended again. The police were immediately called. Lani has since been handed over to the police for an official arrest," the department said. 'Dr Matthew Lani' trended on social media after the University of Witwatersrand stated that Lani never obtained any medical qualifications from its institution. The Department of Education later confirmed that Lani never obtained his Grade 12 certificate.