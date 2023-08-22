WATCH: Criminals stealing generators

As South Africans continue to grapple with rolling blackouts, criminals have become more opportunistic. Cases of thieves using load shedding as a modus operandi for their crimes have been widely reported.

In a video doing the rounds, two men can be seen pulling up in a white bakkie, with an orange light on the top. The incident is alleged to have taken place in Cape Town. The light placed on the roof of the vehicle gives the impression it is a vehicle of service. The vehicle pulls up behind an electrical substation box next to a house where the gate is open.

The time stamp of the video is August 20, just before 6am. The passenger gets out of the vehicle and he is dressed in a black hoodie, black jeans and white sneakers. His accomplice, the driver, gets out of the vehicle clad in a reflective vest over a black hoodie and grey jeans.

The passenger peeps through the gate and gives his accomplice the go-ahead. The driver peeps into the yard and as they check if the coast is clear they enter the premises. The duo moves out of the camera view and can be seen carrying a heavy object.