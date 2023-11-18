Independent Online
Independent Online | News
Saturday, November 18, 2023

WATCH: Dashcam footage captures KZN horror crash that claimed 6 lives

Published 19m ago

Share

Six people were killed and nine others injured in a horror crash on the N2, near Nyoni on the KZN North Coast on Friday afternoon.

The collision took place between a truck and a light motor vehicle.

According to Dylan Meyrick from IPSS Medical Rescue, all the occupants were travelling in the bakkie.

The truck driver was not injured.

The driver of the truck was uninjured. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue

The deceased included an adult male, 3 adult females and two children - a 9-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl.

“The nine critically injured patients, which included eight adults and a 10-year-old girl were treated on scene and transported to hospital by IPSS Medical Rescue and EMRS,“ said Meyrick.

It is believed the victims were all from one family.

It is believed the 15 people were members of one family. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue.

According to Meyrick one of the woman who survived lost both her children.

From dash cam footage seen by IOL it appears the van lost control and landed in front the truck.

IOL News

