WATCH: Doctors Without Borders employee caught allegedly looting meat from broken down truck in KZN could be in hot water

An employer at Doctors Without Borders (MSF) could be slapped with disciplinary action after he was allegedly caught looting meat from a truck in KwaZulu-Natal. The video was taken on January 19 when scores of people looted a broken down meat truck in KZN’s King Cetshwayo District.

In a clip that has since surfaced on social media, several people are seen looting meat from the refrigerated storage unit of the truck on the R66 in King Cetshwayo District. The truck had suffered a mechanical breakdown and was parked on the side of the road before scores of people looted the truck, fleeing with chunks of meat. The clip is filmed by the truck owner who remarks with disdain for the looting and stops to shout at a few of the people seen helping themselves to goods.

In another video, the truck owner is seen recording the vehicle number plates used in the looting. In one of the clips, he confronts the driver of a Doctors Without Border (MSF) branded vehicle as more than three chunks of looted meat are thrown at the back of the van. The driver attempts to plead ignorance but cannot offer an explanation about the meat at the back of the van. A woman is then seen fleeing from the truck owner’s camera.

Speaking to IOL on Monday, Sean Christie, an MSF spokesperson, confirmed that they were aware of the video. He said the matter was also now subject to police investigation.

"The MSF staffer was on duty at the time and was delivering medical supplies in the area, where MSF has been working since 2011," he said. Christie said MSF has also contacted the owner of the looted truck and a police investigation is underway.

Looting of trucks along the country's highways has become a common occurrence. In December, a truck carrying R500 000 worth of cereal was looted before being set alight. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said it was alleged that the Futurelife cereal was looted and a trailer set alight on Station Road in Canelands, Verulam.