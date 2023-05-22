WATCH: Jewellery store heist at popular shopping mall in Durban

Durban - A jewellery store in the Pavilion Shopping Centre was robbed on Sunday evening. The incident took place just before 6pm.

According to an incident report, two robbers walked into the store and ordered the seven shop assistants and two customers to the back of the store. Another two robbers entered the shop, pushing trolleys with blue fitted sheets. They were allegedly joined by another three robbers.

The robbers smashed the glass counters and display cabinets, grabbing all the jewellery and throwing it into the trolleys. A mall staff member saw the commotion and pressed the smoke alarm and panic button.

As one of the suspects was walking out of the store, they saw a security guard walking past. They grabbed him and snatched his portable radio. The robbers are said to have fled through the undercover parking, climbing into three vehicles – a Toyota Etios, a VW T Cross and a VW Jetta. It is believed they were dropped off and picked up after the robbery.

It is further alleged two of the robbers had rifles and the others pistols. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said a case of business robbery had been opened at Westville SAPS after a jewellery store at Pavilion Mall was reportedly robbed of jewellery worth an undisclosed amount of money. He said the robbers had stormed into a “store just before six o’clock on Sunday, 21 May 2023, and ordered the staff to the kitchen after showing them a gun. The suspects allegedly smashed the glass counters and shelves to gain access to the jewellery. Investigations are under way”.

Netshiunda said 10 of them were allegedly involved. In August 2019, a gang of robbers wearing orange overalls, similar to those worn by Durban Solid Waste workers, stormed Mayuri's Jewellers in the Pavillion Shopping Centre. They are alleged to have stolen an undisclosed amount of money and fled in a car waiting for them.