WATCH: Kidnapped man’s plea for freedom from al-Qaeda captors, as his wife is hopeful his release is imminent

Durban - It’s been almost six long years that Shereen van Deventer has not seen her husband, Gerco van Deventer. But, this week, she is excited and hopeful that they will be reunited.

Gerco was kidnapped a week after arrived in Libya in November 2018. His wife, Shereen, said her husband had taken up a six-week contract as an on-site medical practitioner for a Libyan security company. A week after he arrived in Libya, he was kidnapped alongside three other people and, eight months later, moved to Mali.

His wife, Shereen, told IOL that the last time she spoke to her husband was on November 2, 2018, and had told him she loved him. Little did she know it would be their last conversation.

This week, the Gift of the Givers stepped in to say that one of its hostage negotiators was on the ground in Mali. Mohamed Yehia Dicko, a volunteer at the Gift of the Givers, has been negotiating with several intermediaries.

Director Imtiaz Sooliman said Dicko would meet another intermediary, who was currently on pilgrimage, next week. Sooliman said on Wednesday evening that the Gift of the Givers had received a video of Gerco, which had been recorded on on March 15. Gerco was pleading for his freedom. “We are requesting his release, ‘Fie Sabee lilah’, which means release him for the sake of the Almighty,” said Sooliman.

A ransom of $3 million (R32m) was initially made. Shereen said she had never lost faith, even though during the Covid-19 pandemic there had been no communication. She said recent videos of her husband circulating on social media has given her hope.

The couple have three children aged between 12 and 18. “Six years is a long time. Gerco has missed out on the youngest’s first day at school and so many special occasions.” She said that at times, it was like she was in a nightmare.

“But we tried to cope; Gerco was the breadwinner.” Shereen was grateful for the Gift of the Givers’ intervention. Asked what the family was looking forward to if and when Gerco was released, Shereen said: “Making sure that he has all the love and support he needs.