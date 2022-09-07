WATCH: KZN Grade 10 learner sets deputy principal’s car alight after cellphone is confiscated

Durban – Classes at the Northbury Park Secondary School in KwaZulu-Natal have been suspended after a learner allegedly set a vehicle alight in the school parking lot. It is alleged that the deputy principal had reprimanded the Grade 10 learner who was caught with his cellphone on school property, which is against school policy.

“His phone was confiscated and put in a safe place,” said spokesperson at the Department of Education in KZN, Kwazi Mthethwa. It is understood that the learner was sent home but returned a while later and threw petrol onto the deputy principal’s vehicle, a Hyundai i30, and set it alight.

In video clips, a man can be seen using a fire extinguisher to put out the fire. Learners are also heard screaming and shouting and staff rush into the parking lot.

Mthethwa said the fire was put out however, the vehicle had been damaged.

"We condemn this barbaric act by the learner. We will act decisively on the matter. We have spoken to the district manager who will visit the school tomorrow (Thursday) morning to address the matter. This is unheard of. We are shocked. We are disappointed," Mthethwa said. Meanwhile, a text message has been sent to parents informing them that Grades 8 - 11 are not to attend school on Thursday however, Grade 12 trial exams will continue.

