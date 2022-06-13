WATCH LIVE: Second docket in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial takes centre stage

Pretoria – The second docket compiled by police in connection with the 2014 murder of Bafana Bafana ace goalkeeper Senzo Robert Meyiwa will come under scrutiny again as the trial of five men accused of killing the footballer resumes. Last week, advocate Zandile Mshololo, who represents one of the five accused men, asked the High Court in Pretoria to postpone the cross-examination of the first State witness, forensic expert Sergeant Thabo Mosia.

She submitted that she needed time to study the additional docket, which accuses Kelly Khumalo – who was Meyiwa’s girlfriend at the time of the shooting, and other people who were in the Khumalo house of being responsible for Meyiwa's cold-blooded murder. Mshololo said she had requested the State to confirm the contents of the second docket so that she could cross-examine Mosia from an informed position as she had only received the docket earlier this morning.

She further explained that the contents of the document were relevant to her client's defence. Contained in the docket is a decision by the director of public prosecutions in Gauteng to have the following people charged: Kelly Khumalo, Chicco Twala’s son Longwe Twala, Kelly’s mother Gladness Khumalo, Kelly’s sister Zandi Khumalo, Senzo’s childhood friend Tumelo Madlala, Mthokozisi Thwala and Maggie Phiri, who is said to have cleaned the crime scene before the police officers arrived.

Mshololo took exception to the fact that the State knew about the docket implicating others since March but had failed to inform her. She said the existence of the second docket clearly depicted a “conflict of interest”, but she would be unable to continue until she had confirmed the contents of the docket in full. Meyiwa was killed in 2014 while visiting Kelly at her mother’s house in Vosloorus, Gauteng.

Five men, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifokuhle Ntuli, are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm as well as possession of ammunition. All of the accused have pleaded not guilty. IOL