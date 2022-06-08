WATCH LIVE: Senzo Meyiwa - Defence seeks postponement amid emergence of conflicting docket

Johannesburg – The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes today at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. Five suspects are on trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana captain who was killed in 2014 during an alleged robbery.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo’s cross-examination of Sergeant Thabo Mosia, who has been on the stand for three weeks, continued. The spotlight was cast on Mosia’s handling of the exhibits from the crime scene and his handling of the evidence he had gathered. Mshololo continued to press Mosia on whether his handling of the evidence was procedurally correct, highlighting the amount of time it took for him to book the evidence with evidence clerks.

Last week, Mosia told the court that the exhibits he collected at the scene of Meyiwa's murder on October 27, a day after the crime, were stored and only booked in on October 28. He cited fatigue as the reason he did not book the evidence on the same day. He also said it was a weekend so evidence clerks were not available. But yesterday, Mshololo challenged him on this and pointed out that on October 27, 2014 was a Monday.

Mosia apologised to the court, saying he had gotten his days mixed up. Mshololo called him a liar and suggested that the real reason Mosia handled the evidence in the manner that he did is because he was tampering with it. Earlier yesterday the court heard how no blood was found on the floor in the kitchen where Meyiwa was alleged to have been shot during a scuffle with the accused.

Mshololo asked, “There is no blood where it is alleged the deceased was shot and there is only blood stains in the lounge where he was not shot at?” Mosia admitted that he, too, could not explain how it had come to be and that it was surprising to him. Court adjourned earlier on Tuesday because the court's recording system was malfunctioning.