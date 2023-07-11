WATCH: More trucks torched, this time on the N2 near Empangeni

Two trucks were set alight on the N2 near Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Tuesday. Speaking about Monday night’s incident provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the trucks were set alight at around 10pm.

This incident comes days after six trucks were torched on the N3 highway near Van Reenen’s Pass. “Two trucks were set alight as they waited in a queue along the N2 freeway. It is alleged that a group of armed men attacked the drivers of the two trucks and robbed them of their belongings,” Naicker said. “The men were then forced out of the trucks before the trucks were set alight.”

Naicker said police at Empangeni were investigating a case of armed robbery, malicious damage to property and attempted murder. Speaking about Saturday’s night incident, Naicker said police were still on the hunt for the culprits who torched the six trucks causing the highway to be closed for several hours. “A gang of armed men forced six trucks drivers to stop their trucks on the Van Reenen’s Pass at around 10pm,” he said at the time.

Truck alight on the N2 on Monday night. “They then set all six trucks alight, causing the roadway to be closed to traffic.” Naicker said no injuries were reported. “At this stage the motive for the attack is unknown.”

The Provincial Organised Crime Unit has taken over the investigation. Cases of malicious damage to property, attempted murder and armed robbery charges are being investigated. The N3 was opened on Sunday afternoon according to provincial Transport Department spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane.