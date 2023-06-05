Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, June 5, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

WATCH: Truck transporting milk torched, looted as service delivery protests rock Soweto

Published 17m ago

Share

Durban - The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) is closely monitoring the situation after a truck was burnt and looted on the N1 highway near the Diepkloof interchange.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said that residents at the Diepkloof hostel were allegedly protesting over service delivery issues such as water and electricity.

“A truck transporting milk was earlier torched and apparently looted.

“At the present moment we haven’t received any reports of any injuries.”

More on this

Fihla said the situation was calm as both officers from SAPS and JMPD had been deployed and were on scene.

“This closure and protest have caused heavy delays on the N1 north and N12 east as traffic is being diverted at the Golden Highway and N1 north.”

IOL

Related Topics:

SAPSCrime and courtsService DeliveryProtestsWater Crisis

Share

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe