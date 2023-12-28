WATCH: Two robbers storm doctor’s rooms in Durban, stabs patient repeatedly

*WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO CONTENT* A video of a man being attacked while visiting a doctor’s room in Verulam on Wednesday afternoon has gone viral.

In the video, two men armed with knives are seen walking into the doctor’s room before a scuffle which leads to the man being stabbed repeatedly around his body during what appears to be a robbery. According to Prem Balram, spokesperson for the Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), they received reports of a robbery and a stabbing at a dcotor’s rooms in Camelia End in Trenance Park on Wednesday after 4pm.

“RUSA officer arrived on scene to find the doctor stabilising a critcally injured patient. “The 37-year-old arrived at the medical facility seeking treatment for flu symptoms.” In the video footage the man is seeing entering the surgery and while talking with the staff, two men enter and appear to rob the victim.

The man fights back and the two suspect pull out knives and begin attacking the man. They then flee on foot. Balram said the victim suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest and body.

“His left lung was punctured and he further suffered a penetrating knife wound close to his heart. He was robbed of his Samsung mobile phone.” The South African Police Services (SAPS) have been approached for comment. This story will be updated once comment has been obtained. If anyone has information that can identify the suspects in the video, kindly call Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) on 0861234333.