WATCH: Verulam homeowner and contractors ambushed by gun-wielding robbers in a VW Polo

Disturbing CCTV footage of Durban homeowner who was accosted by gun-wielding robbers while talking to two men in his yard has emerged. Footage of the robbery which was shared by Reaction Unit South Africa, took place on Thursday morning at around 8am in Amora Drive in Mountview, Verulam on the KZN North Coast.

RUSA boss Prem Balram said the homeowner had been standing at his gate chatting to fibre contractors, when five armed robbers travelling in a white VW Polo, stopped and approached them. “The victims were forced into the yard where they were robbed of their cellphones and cash. The robbers attempted entering the home but were deterred by a dog.” Balram said no injuries were reported.

“Members of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) conducted an extensive search for the suspects but no arrests were made.” The South African Police Services (SAPS) have been approached for comment. In a similar incident, a Newlands West family were confronted by six armed suspects as they arrived at their home.

Viral footage showed the men leading the family into the lounge where they were made to lie on the floor. The men then ransack the home before fleeing. The Post reported that a teenager’s finger was bitten by one of the robber’s who tried to steal her ring.