‘We are dealing with an enemy of the people who has done this before!’ Bokgabo Poo’s alleged killer was out on bail for rape of 9-year-old

Johannesburg – A 28-year-old man charged with kidnapping, rape, murder, and violation of the corpse of a 4-year-old girl, Bokgabo Poo, was out on bail for charges of raping a 9-year-old child when he allegedly committed this crime. Ntokozo Khulekani Zikhali, of Brakpan in Ekurhuleni, appeared in the Benoni Magistrate’s Court on Monday following his arrest on Friday, October 14, 2022 at a petrol station after a petrol attendant pointed him out to the police.

This was after he had fled to Boksburg following a video of him walking with Bokgabo the day she went missing. Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, said it is alleged Bokgabo had gone to play with a 5-year-old boy in a park in Wattville in Benoni on October 10 when the two children were approached by Zikhali. “The accused gave the little boy money to buy lollipops and lured Bokgabo to an unknown location,” said Mahanjana.

Later that same day, the little girl was reported missing to the police by her parents. “The next morning, while a woman in the neighbourhood was sweeping her yard, she came across a human leg. She alerted a neighbour, and they contacted the police. “As part of the investigation, CCTV footage from a nearby tavern showed the deceased walking with Zikhali on the day she disappeared,” Mahanjana said.

The CCTV footage was circulated on social media. When the accused discovered the footage, he fled to Boksburg, but was arrested four days later when he was spotted and pointed out by a petrol station attendant. “The accused is expected to appear in the Carletonville Magistrate’s Court on November 4, 2022, in connection with the first case. However, this matter was postponed to October 24, 2022 for a formal bail application,” Mahanjana said. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the suspect was an enemy of the people.

“We are dealing with somebody who is an enemy of the people, we are dealing with somebody who has done this before. “We are dealing with somebody who is heartless, we are dealing with somebody we believe the law must not even give him a chance to get bail again in life,” he said to Newzroom Afrika. He called on the court to deny him bail.