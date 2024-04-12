‘We have the land and the money’, Bheki Cele promises residents of Mariannhill a police station

National Police Minister Bheki Cele assured residents of Mariannhill in Durban that everything possible was being done to fight the scourge of crime. The police minister, together with other government officials, were part of the Crime Prevention Imbizo that took place on Thursday at the Dassenhoek Hall in KwaMamdekazi.

This is Cele’s second visit to the area, following the shooting of nine suspects who were terrorising the Mariannhill community. The criminal gang were blamed for having gang-raped a girl during a home invasion while her mother watched. They were killed in a shootout with police.

This week, Cele assured the residents of Mariannhill that there would be more police visibility in the area. He also said that there would be a police station built in the not so distant future. “We have the land from the City and the money from the police,” said Cele, adding that together with the Department of Public Works this would come to fruition.

Community members came out in numbers to engage the leadership and forge a way forward in creating a safe and secure community. Cele said following the engagement, the onus lay with police to improve the relationship between SAPS and the community. “Once this happens, the crime situation will go down. So we are making a clarion call to those who harbour criminals.”

Citing an example, Cele said he received information from a father that his “innocent” son was shot. “However, after investigation, it was revealed that the son was used as a spotter, because he was young, to find out what is in a particular house and then inform others, so that it can be stolen. “We are calling on parents and elders not to harbour criminals. Work with police so that criminality can be pushed back.”