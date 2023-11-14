‘We miss her a lot’ - 13 years since Anni Dewani was brutally killed while on honeymoon

Monday, November 13, marked 13 years since Anni Dewani, née Hindocha, was brutally killed while on honeymoon in Cape Town, South Africa. But for her parents Vinod and Neelam Hindocha their grief is unending.

“Thirteen years is a long time but it seems Anni was recently taken away from us. We miss her a lot,” father Vinod said speaking to IOL. In remembrance of their daughter, the family did what they do every year on November 13. They have a ceremony at the beach where Anni’s ashes were scattered and place her favourite flowers — white roses — on the beach. Vinod said Anni has two siblings — a brother and sister — who miss her terribly.

“We miss her everyday.” Apart from dealing with the grief of the loss of his child, Vinod believes that the South African justice system failed their family. Dewani’s husband, British businessman Shrien Dewani, was initially charged for murder after she was shot during an apparent hijacking in Gugulethu, Cape Town, in 2010.

Shrien Dewani and Anni Dewani on their wedding day. Picture: AP Photo/Bristol Evening Post via PA) Following a lengthy extradition, he was acquitted on all charges on December 8, 2014, and left South Africa the following day. Vinod said his wife Neelam was still battling cancer. “She has her ups and downs.”

Vinod said he envisions the life that his daughter who would have turned 41-years-old this year would have had. “She was an innovation engineer employed with Ericsson’s in Stockholm and a very ambitious girl,” Vinod said. “If Anni was alive today, we would be playing with our grandchildren and she really loved children.” Three people were convicted for Anni’s death.

Taxi driver Zola Tongo who was jailed for 18 years was released on parole in June 2022. He told IOL he wanted a fresh start away from the prying eyes of the media. Anni’s uncle, Ashok Hindocha told IOL that the decision to release Tonga was a shame to the South African justice system.