‘We need the army to stop the violence,’ says community patrol after 6 alleged zama zamas found dead on N1

Durban - The SAPS are currently on scene on the N1 near Randburg removing the six bodies that were found on Wednesday morning. Faried Domingo, chairperson of the Bosmont community patrol said there is a strong presence of illegal miners, known as zama zamas in the area.

He said at around 6pm on Tuesday evening there was a lot of commotion. The bodies lay strewn on the side of the N1 highway. Picture: Timothy Bernard “A lot of shots were fired within the suburb,” he said. Domingo said on Wednesday morning, one body was found and after investigations up to six bodies have been found.

“The bodies have been hacked, stabbed and some have been shot,” he said. Domingo said this was a norm to hear gunshots going off in the area consistently, every single day. “Nothing is being done,” he said.

Police have cordoned off the scene. Picture: Timothy Bernard He claimed that it was becoming increasingly dangerous for residents. “I believe we need to get the army in to stop the violence that is going on,” he said. Earlier today Emer-G-Med Paramedics attended the scene and declared all six men dead.

