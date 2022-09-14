Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

‘We need the army to stop the violence,’ says community patrol after 6 alleged zama zamas found dead on N1

Police at a scene where six alleged zama zamas were killed on the N1 near Randburg on Wednesday. Picture: Timoth Bernard / African News Agency / ANA

Police at a scene where six alleged zama zamas were killed on the N1 near Randburg on Wednesday. Picture: Timoth Bernard / African News Agency / ANA

Published 23m ago

Share

Durban - The SAPS are currently on scene on the N1 near Randburg removing the six bodies that were found on Wednesday morning.

Faried Domingo, chairperson of the Bosmont community patrol said there is a strong presence of illegal miners, known as zama zamas in the area.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said at around 6pm on Tuesday evening there was a lot of commotion.

The bodies lay strewn on the side of the N1 highway. Picture: Timothy Bernard

“A lot of shots were fired within the suburb,” he said.

Domingo said on Wednesday morning, one body was found and after investigations up to six bodies have been found.

More on this

Story continues below Advertisement

“The bodies have been hacked, stabbed and some have been shot,” he said.

Domingo said this was a norm to hear gunshots going off in the area consistently, every single day.

“Nothing is being done,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement
Police have cordoned off the scene. Picture: Timothy Bernard

He claimed that it was becoming increasingly dangerous for residents.

“I believe we need to get the army in to stop the violence that is going on,” he said.

Earlier today Emer-G-Med Paramedics attended the scene and declared all six men dead.

Story continues below Advertisement

SAPS have not replied to a request for comment.

IOL

Related Topics:

conflict, war and peaceSAPSJohannesburg Crime and courtsMurderShootingZama-Zamas

Share

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj