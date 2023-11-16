‘We share the family’s grief’ - SA rugby sends condolences after woman whose legs were crushed during Springbok tour, dies

A 20-year-old woman whose legs were allegedly crushed during the Springbok tour in the Eastern Cape on November 4, has died in hospital. Minentle Noqhamka succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday at a hospital in the Eastern Cape.

Eastern Cape health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo confirmed that Noqhamka died at Frere Hospital's ICU on Tuesday. In a statement SA Rugby said they were advised of the death of a spectator following an accident with a police vehicle during the final stage of the Rugby World Cup Trophy tour. “SA Rugby is deeply saddened by news of a tragic incident during the festivities celebrating South Africa's 2023 Rugby World Cup victory tour,” SA Rugby President Mark Alexander said.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Minentle Noqhamka's family and friends after her life was so abruptly cut short by this terrible accident,” he said. “The trophy tour celebration was to share the joy of success and victory to have it end in sorrow for this family is awful. We share the family’s grief.” According to provincial police Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa a case of reckless and negligent driving was opened at East London SA Police Service.

“It is alleged the victim was coming out of the city hall premises when she jumped on a vehicle that was moving. It is when she got injured,” Mawisa said. “The 20-year-old woman was taken by the paramedics to the hospital for further treatment.” Kupelo told IOL that a total of five people were treated at the Cecilia Makhiwane Hospital.