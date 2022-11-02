Well-known doctor survives drive-by shooting in Sydenham

The incident took place on Randles Road, in Sydenham just after 6pm.

Durban – A well-known Durban doctor survived a hail of bullets outside his surgery on Tuesday afternoon.

According to an incident report, which IOL has in its possession, the doctor had been walking to his car when two armed men opened fire on him before fleeing the scene in a VW Polo.

Information was that the car had been parked at the scene for some time prior to the shooting.

The doctor sustained more than seven gunshot wounds and was rushed by private transport to a hospital.