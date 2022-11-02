Well-known doctor survives drive-by shooting in Sydenham

Durban – A well-known Durban doctor survived a hail of bullets outside his surgery on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident took place on Randles Road, in Sydenham just after 6pm.
According to an incident report, which IOL has in its possession, the doctor had been walking to his car when two armed men opened fire on him before fleeing the scene in a VW Polo.
Information was that the car had been parked at the scene for some time prior to the shooting.
The doctor sustained more than seven gunshot wounds and was rushed by private transport to a hospital.
He was admitted to ICU in a stable condition.
According to a staff member at the surgery, she said goodbye to the doctor and then she heard several gunshots.
She said when she went outside she found him bleeding profusely and immediately called for assistance.
A total of 13 cartridge cases were found at the scene.
Police have been approached for an update.
In a separate incident, a Sydenham grandfather survived a shooting incident during an attempted robbery.
The incident took place in August.
The Daily News reported that Mohamed Ismail had been transporting his grandchildren to school when he was attacked by men travelling in a Toyota Etios.
It is alleged the two men tried to steal his granddaughter’s bag.
Ismail tried to protect the children when he was shot in the stomach.
The men fled without stealing anything. The incident was captured on CCTV.
