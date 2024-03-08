Well-known Pietermaritzburg pharmacist found murdered

A well-known elderly Pietermaritzburg pharmacist was found murdered, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Friday. A 72-year-old pharmacist at DuziMed Medicine Depot, was found dead outside his white Mercedes Benz on Pentridge Road, on Thursday night.

KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala could not confirm the identity but said it was alleged that the 72-year-old man was found lying next to a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. “Circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. Plessislaer police are investigating a case of murder.” IOL is in possession of the photo of the bullet-riddled vehicle.

It is believed that high-calibre weapons were used. ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said when paramedics arrived at the scene at approximately 11pm the police were already in attendance. “Upon further assessment, paramedics found a man in the driver seat of a vehicle who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body,” van Huyssteen said.

“Unfortunately, the man was showing no signs of life, and he was declared deceased by paramedics at the scene. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not known to our paramedics.” There were two other shooting incidents in Durban on Thursday that left two men. In the first one a reaction officer responded to a home invasion in Durban North was gunned down by the suspect, who made off with his firearm before fleeing the scene. The officer died on scene.

In the second incident, a man was gunned down outside a building supply store off Edwin Swales Drive in Durban on Thursday afternoon. It is understood the man’s vehicle — a Chevrolet bakkie — had been sprayed with bullets. Paramedics said the man, believed to be in his 50s, was declared deceased on the scene.