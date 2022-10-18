Well-known Welkom doctor Simon Ngcobo kidnapped, killed for cellphones, cash

Rustenburg: A well-known Welkom medical doctor was robbed of cellphones and cash at gun point, kidnapped and killed. Dr Simon Ngcobo was attacked at his home in Doorn, Welkom, on Monday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Free State police spokesperson, Captain Stephen Thakeng said the doctor's wife went shopping with her two daughters, aged two and five. “On their arrival at home in Doorn Welkom, while parking the vehicle in the garage, the wife heard her five-year-old screaming for help and saw an unknown male pointing a firearm at her child. “A second male was also seen armed with a handgun. They were forced into the house and as the husband [doctor] opened the door, the two suspects forced themselves inside the house,” he said.

“The doctor tried to fight back but was overpowered. An undisclosed amount of cash was robbed from the safe and cellphones were also taken. “The doctor was forced to drive off with the suspects in his white Renault Duster sedan,” he said. An extensive search was begun and, with the help of Tracker, the vehicle was found abandoned at the corner of Craib and Blenheim streets, Riebeeckstad, Welkom.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Six metres from the vehicle, the body of the doctor was found with his hands tied behind the back, and gunshot wounds to the head and chest. He was certified dead at the scene. “The next of kin was informed.” A case of house robbery and murder was opened for further investigation.

Story continues below Advertisement