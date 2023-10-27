Western Cape cop found guilty of raping a woman at gunpoint in the holding cells is still employed with the SAPS

A Western Cape policeman has been found guilty of raping a woman in a police holding cell in 2016. According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), Constable Lizalise Sentane is still employed with the South African Police Service (SAPS) after he was found not guilty in an internal disciplinary hearing following rape allegations.

Explaining the criminal charges against Sentane and the subsequent court ruling, Ipid spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said the rape incident took place on November 25, 2016. “The 34-year-old victim was arrested on a charge of theft and was being detained at the Laingsburg police station. “While in detention, Constable Sentane entered her cell, grabbed the victim, and started kissing and undressing her.

“When the victim resisted him, he then took out a firearm, pointed it at her, and proceeded raping her in the police cell.” Raburabu said a case of rape was opened and Ipid investigated. “Investigations led to the accused being arrested and released on bail.

“Recommendations were made by Ipid for the member to be disciplined, but the employer (SAPS) acquitted him. "Unfortunately, the member is still serving as a police officer after his employer acquitted him at the disciplinary.” Raburabu said in addition to rape charges, the cop has been found guilty of pointing a firearm and will be sentenced next week in the Worcester Regional Court.