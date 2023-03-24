Western Cape cops in court for allegedly killing two people caught with stolen car

Durban - Almost a year after two civilians were killed when they were caught with a stolen car, arrests have been made. Two Western Cape cops were arrested this week, according to Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

The policemen who are attached to the Kleivlei and Mfuleni SAPS are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Friday. According to IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping, the civilians were allegedly in possession of a stolen vehicle in April 2022. “It is alleged that in April 2022 two accused officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle and during the chase fatally wounded the two civilians while retaliating to the gunfire from the occupants of the stolen vehicle.

“The two deceased persons were declared dead at the scene,” she said. Suping said post mortem results confirmed that both deceased died as a result of gunshots wounds. The cops were arrested on Thursday and detained at the Athlone SAPS holding cells.

In another incident in January, a knife-wielding suspect who launched an attack on police officers at an Eastern Cape police station was killed. The incident took place at the Madeira police station. Police said the suspect entered the station wielding a knife, insulting and advancing towards the police.