Western Cape man arrested for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill his disabled adopted child to benefit from R200,000 life insurance

A 55-year-old man accused of hiring a hitman to kill his disabled adopted daughter so that he could benefit from a life insurance policy, made his first appearance in the Plettenberg Bay Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. Mboneleli Msila is accused of masterminding the killing of his adopted daughter, Nosipho Mfana in April 2022.

If convicted, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Msila could face a term of life imprisonment. He faces charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition. Western Cape NPA spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila said the State alleged that on the evening of April 30, 2022, two men forcefully gained access to a home on 15 Cuba Street, Kwanokuthula, Plettenberg Bay.

“One of the two men was armed with a firearm. At the time, Mfana was one of three people sleeping on a mattress in the dining area of the house, which forms part of the kitchen,” said Ntabazalila. “The accused was asleep in the bedroom of the house. His wife slept at her mother’s house that night.” Senior State advocate, John Reyneveld said the suspects shot at the disabled girl about 15 times.

She sustained bullet wounds on her chest, abdomen, her lower body and arms. No one else was injured during the shooting and no items were taken. “Advocate Reynveld told the court that the investigation revealed that the deceased who was the target of the shooting, was mentally challenged.”

He said that the accused and his wife had adopted the girl at the age of 13, after her mother, who is also mentally challenged, was unable to take care of her. “The investigation also revealed that Msila attempted to procure a firearm in January 2022, but was unsuccessful.” He allegedly offered to pay a witness R40,000 to kill the girl.

Shortly after the murder, Mbulelo Jack, Lungisile Lucas and Monde Tshemese were arrested. Jack is the accused’s nephew. The State alleged that Msila was one of the direct beneficiaries of a life cover insurance policy, which was taken out by the deceased, in his favour and he stood to benefit R200,000.

It is further alleged that a week after the victim’s death, Msila’s wife received a R200,000 policy payout. The State said it intends opposing Msila’s bail application. Jack, Lucas and Tshemese are back in court in February.