Western Cape man arrested with 95,000 images of child porn, denied bail

Garth van West, a 53-year-old Worcester resident arrested on allegations of child pornography possession and distribution, has been denied bail.
A decision was handed down the Worcester Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Western Cape spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, Van West will remain behind bars.
“The case has been adjourned to April 3 for further investigation.”
Van West was arrested on January 17.
At the time of his arrest, national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said he was allegedly found with 95,000 images and 6,000 videos of child pornography.
In opposing his bail application, State Prosecutor Sonja Mathee provided the presiding officer with relevant case law and all the legislative changes over the years, which showed how serious the issue against the accused was, the NPA said.
During his court appearance, various organisations protested outside the courthouse, asking the courts to deny him bail.
Corné van Rooyen, 40, from Kraaifontein, and Shannon Manuel, 32, from Mitchells Plain, were also arrested in a joint sting operation by the South African Police Services (SAPS) Serial and Electronic Crime Investigations (SECI) unit and the American Homeland Security department in January.
Their bail applications decision are still pending.
Manuel’s case was being heard at the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court. He faces charges of possession of child pornography, distribution, downloading and possible grooming charges.
Van Rooyen, charged with the possession of illegal firearms and ammunition, possession, distribution and access of child pornography, as well as charges relating to the Animals Protection Act has been appearing in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court.
