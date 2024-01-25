A 53-year-old Worcester resident in the Western Cape is expected to make a bid for bail after he was arrested in possession with child pornography. Garth van West is expected to appear in the Worcester Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

He faces charges of child pornography possession, distribution, downloading. Provincial National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the State intended opposing the bail application. Van West and two others - Corné Van Rooyen and Shannon Manuel - were arrested in a joint sting operation by the South African Police Services (SAPS) Serial and Electronic Crime Investigations (SECI) unit and the American Homeland Security department over three days.

These arrests form part of an international operation to trace manufacturers, users, and distributors of child pornography. Since November police have arrested a total of seven people. Van Rooyen, 40, appeared in Blue Downs Magistrate's Court charged with various charges relating to the distribution and creation of child pornography. He also faces charges for possession of a firearm without a license and neglect of an animal.

At the time of his arrest the SAPS said he was allegedly found with more than 149,000 pictures of child pornography as well as more than 5,000 videos. “He was found in possession of two unlicensed firearms and various calibre of ammunition, as well as 9 snakes of which three did not have a permit,” said SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe. His case was postponed to January 30 for bail.

Manuel, 32, faces charges of child pornography possession, distribution, downloading and possible grooming charges. The SAPS said Manuel was allegedly found to be chatting and luring under age girls on chat group where nude pictures where exchanged. His bail application is expected to be heard in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on January 29.