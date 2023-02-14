Why naming Don Design as a suspect in AKA’s murder is dangerous

Durban - Ever since the video footage of the murders of Kiernan Forbes, better known as AKA and his friend,Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane was leaked online amateur social media detectives have gone into overdrive. It is impossible to scroll through one’s TikTok or Twitter feed without coming across a theory as to who could be behind the hit on AKA.

It was not long, however, before social media detectives honed in on AKA’s friend, creative director, DJ and fashion designer Don Design, who was captured on CCTV footage outside the restaurant moments before AKA was shot and killed. Don Design was the man in the white T-shirt standing closest to the white Hyundai H1 minibus, and according to the social media detectives, his behaviour and hand movements seemed out of place. As the theory gained traction online, Don Design went to ground and closed his social media accounts. The theory has gained so much traction online that rapper Da L.E.S, who is friends with both Don Design and AKA, took to social media to defend Don Design.

“Please leave @dondesign alone. He had nothing to do with this. He’s always had Kiernan’s back and side from beginning till end. He’d never do anything to hurt him. He’s been through enough! LEAVE HIM ALONE HE NEEDS TO HEAL! We all do,” wrote Da L.E.S. Please leave @dondesign alone. He had nothing to do with this. He’s always had Kiernan’s back and side from beginning till end. He’d never do anything to hurt him. He’s been through enough! LEAVE HIM ALONE HE NEEDS TO HEAL! We all do 🤬😭💔 — Da L.E.S (@2freshLES) February 13, 2023 While Don Design might be suspect number one to AKA’s legion of fans, the police have cautioned the public against naming anyone as a suspect in AKA and Motsoane’s murders. KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, speaking on Newzroom Afrika, said naming a person as a suspect was dangerous and could put them in harm’s way.

“They might endanger the lives of those individuals that they are putting the names out as suspects, which they themselves would not want people to come and accuse them of a crime if there is no evidence,” Mkhwanazi said. “We are encouraging people to share information but to name people as suspects is dangerous. It’s dangerous because it might attract something that we don’t want, and if someone is hurt as a result, we will have no other means but to go back to those people that are mentioning other people’s name on public platforms. And they might have been the cause of any hurt that other people might experience going forward,” he said. Mkhwanazi said that police were going through hours of video footage to piece together what happened on the night that AKA and Motsoane was killed.

