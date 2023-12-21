Wife finds her husband dead following a farm attack on the West Coast

A 72-year-old Western Cape farmer was killed at his home during an invasion on Monday night. The incident took place at Ronderug Farm, near the Orionskraal route, at around 9pm.

The Minister of Agriculture in the Western Cape, Dr Ivan Meyer, condemned the killing of the farmer identified as Willem van der Westhuizen and the assault on his wife, Christine. Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said preliminary investigations suggest that five males whose faces were covered with balaclavas entered the farm house through the back door. “The suspects tied up the elderly couple. They then locked the wife in the bathroom, while the suspects took the husband to the outside of the house.

“The body of the 72-year-old man who succumbed to a stab wound to the neck was discovered in the early hours of Tuesday morning by his wife, who managed to cut the rope and seek help.” Pojie said forensic experts had been dispersed to comb the scene for clues to assist detectives in the investigation. “The investigation is ongoing and has been assigned to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit. No arrests have been made yet.”

Meyer extended his “most heartfelt condolences” to the family, friends, and community of Vanrhynsdorp. “The senseless, violent attacks on our producers and agri-workers must be condemned. “This horrific act of violence comes at a time when many South Africans are preparing to spend time with their loved ones and extend a hand of peace and friendship to friends and their communities.