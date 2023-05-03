Witness tells court: Kelly Khumalo said Senzo, himself, will tell her through a dream as to what to do with his clothes

Pretoria - Senzo Meyiwa’s friend, Mthokozisi Thwala, told the North Gauteng High Court, Pretoria that singer and socialite Kelly Khumalo refused to hand over the soccer star’s clothes to his family, saying she will wait for the former Bafana Bafana captain to direct her through a dream on what to do with them. Meyiwa, at the time of his death, was involved in a romantic relationship with Kelly, and they have a daughter.

The soccer star was killed on October 26, 2014, while visiting Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus, south-east of Johannesburg. On Wednesday, it was Thwala’s second day on the witness stand in the high court. He was one of the people in the house when the soccer star was shot dead.

He said after Meyiwa was pronounced dead in hospital, he spoke with his family and his sister asked him to get his ID. The next day, he went to Mulbarton where Meyiwa was staying with Khumalo, and asked for the ID. However, Khumalo refused saying she will wait for Senzo’s father or brother to give the ID to them. A day later, he again went back to Mulbarton; this time he was with Meyiwa’s father and the police.

“She eventually handed over the ID, but she refused to hand over the clothes. She said Senzo, himself, will tell her through a dream as to what to do with his clothes,” he testified. Earlier, Thwala also testified that he was beaten and tortured to confess to the murder of Meyiwa. He said in 2019, two police officers came to his home unannounced and told him they had made some arrests. They needed him to identify the arrested suspects.

He added that he had been taken to Pretoria where he claims the beating and torture took place. Meanwhile, five men are standing trial for the October 2014 murder of Meyiwa. Bongani Ntanzi, Sifisokuhle Ntuli, Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, Mthobisi Prince Ncube and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa are facing charges, including premeditated murder and attempted murder.