Woman allegedly confessed to killing Nehawu deputy chair Lizo Vakala

Durban - A 35-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with the murder of National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) deputy chairperson in the Eastern Cape, Lizo Vakala. Police said the badly burned body of 64-year-old Vakala was found on October 25 at 9pm.

“His body was found under dense bushes close to the R334 and R335 crossing (Monument Crossing on Addo Road), Motherwell,” said provincial police spokesperson, Captain Andre Beetge. Police said Vakala was reported missing on Sunday, a day after he disappeared. “According to his family they last spoke to him on his cellphone at about 3.30pm when he informed them that he is having his vehicle (VW Polo) repaired in KwaZakele, Gqeberha,” said Beetge.

The next day they reported him missing. Beetge said his vehicle has was recovered in Wells Estate on Monday morning and is being analysed by forensics. According to reports by News 24, the woman who was arrested had confessed to the murder.

They said a confidential report addressed to provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthandazo Mene, the woman confessed to the killing and pointed out where the body had been. Beetge said a murder case have been opened and is being investigated by SAPS Swartkops. Police have urged any person with information that could assist police in this investigation can contact SAPS Swartkops, Detective Warrant Officer Jacques Leonard at 082 847 4756 or alternatively contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

